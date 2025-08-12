spot_img
Miss Comfort Emmanson: A lesson To learn

ColumnsTuesday
— By: Jarlath Opara

Life happens and when it does the lessons that it comes with are always appreciated in retrospect. Looking back, miss Comfort and all that played roles in that drama would certainly be very unproud of their actions.

They would have seen the very options available to them which they never realised, which if taken would have averted that ugly and very much embarrassing situation.

By now, after watching the clips of her being dragged out of the aircraft, she would be sober and humbled. She would be blamining herself for not have obeyed that simple instruction of putting off her phone. She should regret her violent behaviour to the cabin crew, certainly would regret not putting on brassiere or wore something strong not skimpy and light.

Lawyer Slams ‘Selective Justice’ in AON No-Fly Ban on Ibom Air Passenger

She probably thought before the incident happened, how brave and overly outspoken she was, but the consequences of this seemingly bravery has poured ice on her hitherto boiling blood.

She would wish she never entered that flight in the first place. We must always learn from life. But learning through the hard way in a very embarrassing situation that would for a long time place stains on ones image isn’t the best.

Both Miss Comfort and all the Ibom Air staff that got involved in the drama of dragging her, blocking her from exiting, posting the video of the obscene site of the dragging, by now would have some regrets.

In life, let us all be more circumspect and have a rein hold on our emotions. What seems very appropriate when emotions flay would be processed differently when it calms down.

At all times, let one’s emotional intelligence be activated, for the guilt of an action carried out without the control of one’s emotion would be unimaginable.

Would she have been dragged the way she was dragged if she had a name, very profound and resounding? Would she had been remanded in prison and banned from flying, without hearing her side of the story if she was a Kwam?

In Nigeria, the cobweb of law is always weak and malleable when the Kwams enter it, but becomes very resilient and sticky when names with no surname walk into it.

Before you dare, before engaging in any unwholesome and untoward situation, assess your surname and know its capacity; if weighty enough to break the arms and legs of law or weak to be captured and messed up by law.

Nigeria is a place where laws and their enforcement are based on surnames. There are surnames that are heavyweight while others are featherweight. If yours is the latter, better behave and maintain your lane in law and order, else your middle name would be a sorrowful sorry.

If it were in Western world those her dangling balloons that were forced to make an emergency public appearance would have made her rich. I am suspecting that someone in mischief delibrately let them out. Such a person should be fished out and punished accordingly.

Until our laws are dispensed dispassionately with no halo effect syndrome, no matter whose ox is gored and until our justice system becomes blind but sees only through the lenses of justice, equity and fairness, we would always be shortchanged by its implementation.

To all ladies that have jettisoned in the name of fashion and Genz the traditional way of dressing, this Comfort Emmanson’s ugly experience would be an eye opener. Those that made brassiere and undies as part of dressing codes are no fools.

#Jarlathuche@gmail.com

Jarlath Opara
Jarlath Opara

