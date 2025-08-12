BREAKING: Federal Fire Service Prevents N200 Million Loss in Abuja Fire

Firefighters from the Federal Fire Service headquarters, led by SF Agbo, quickly responded to a fire at the Garki 2 Divisional Police Station in Abuja.

Their prompt action saved property valued at more than N200 million on Tuesday.

The fire, caused by an electrical surge, was brought under control using CO₂ extinguishers. The crew then carried out salvage operations to ensure the fire did not reignite.

Divisional Police Officer CSP Mohammed Amadu commended the firefighters for their professionalism. The team also shared safety tips to help prevent similar incidents in the future.