8 Key Ways Technology Is Poised to Improve Workplace Safety

Workplace safety is of paramount importance around the world. The safer workers are, the happier and more productive they are. Maintaining a safe workplace is good for business as well. And now, it is poised for significant improvements as modern digital technologies are integrated into safety strategies.

Future workplace safety technologies are going to revolutionise how industries keep workers safe while still boosting productivity and efficiency. Specific technologies are difficult to pinpoint right now because of the breakneck speed at which technology is advancing. But we can look at what is coming down the road and see how future technologies could improve workplace safety in big ways.

1. Predictive Safety Analytics

Technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning are at the forefront of modern innovation. Both will definitely impact the future of workplace safety through a variety of means, not the least of which is predictive safety analytics.

Predictive analytics is already in play in other industries. For example, predictive analytics help healthcare providers understand certain populations that are at greater risk of developing a particular disease. They can then devise preventative strategies for that population.

The same type of thing is emerging in workplace safety. Through AI and deep learning, systems can predict risks before they lead to safety incidents. More accurate predictions will lead to better preventative measures.

2. Smart Safety Gear

AI is also paving the way for smart safety gear, especially in the realm of wearables. Imagine a smart safety helmet capable of monitoring a worker’s movement and comparing them with environmental conditions and potential hazards. Smart safety gear will make workers safer by constantly monitoring all sorts of variables in real time. Paired with warning systems designed to reduce risk, workers will be less likely to injure themselves on-the-job.

3. Privacy-First Monitoring

Introducing smart safety gear also introduces privacy concerns. Fortunately, engineers are now working on privacy-first monitoring that protects worker identities and data sets without compromising safety. They rely on things like anonymised data and edge computing to maintain worker privacy day-in and day-out.

4. IoT and Remote Applications

Powering the future of workplace safety is the Internet of Things (IoT). Combining the IoT with remote applications hosted in the cloud will facilitate the level of data analytics required to make worksites safer.

Consider that AI and deep learning consume more power and computing resources than any other digital technology. By doing all the heavy data lifting in the cloud, onsite systems can remain lean and efficient by only handling local tasks.

5. Robotics and Automation

If AI represents the most exciting innovation in workplace safety, robotics is a close second. Even now, engineers are working on the most sophisticated robotics the world has ever seen. And with advanced robotics comes the ability to automate so many things that are currently left to human workers.

The combination of robotics and automation will ultimately remove human workers from inherently unsafe environments. It will reduce human exposure to dangerous chemicals, hazardous zones, and potential emergencies.

6. Advanced PPE Materials

Technology is even being leveraged to create advanced materials for manufacturing personal protective equipment (PPE). Imagine lighter materials that are easier to wear but still just as effective. Imagine materials that are self-healing in real time. They offer better protection when workers are exposed to heat, chemicals, etc.

These new materials will be a godsend to workers who are currently forced to utilise cumbersome PPE that only makes their work more difficult. The new materials will free them up to be more efficient and productive workers capable of producing higher quality.

7. Data-Driven Safety

In the back office, future workplace safety technologies will power data-driven safety protocols. Decisions will be made less on intuition and more on highly reliable and quantifiable data. As data volume and accuracy improve, so should workplace safety.

This particular point cannot be stressed enough. Virtually everything in modern society is driven by data to some extent. Data is reliable. It is repeatable. It is predictive in nature. So advanced data analytics are destined to be the main driver in future safety decisions.

Data will also play a role in future safety regulations, which brings us to the final point. It is impossible to have a discussion of this nature without addressing regulatory frameworks.

8. Regulatory Evolution

Workplace safety regulations are designed to protect both workers and visitors. As work environments evolve, so do regulations. We have seen that time and again with the introduction of new and modified regulations around the world. How does technology play into the regulatory equation?

Technology will improve workplace safety over time. But in order to maximise its benefits, current regulations need to evolve along with it. Regulations need to be appropriate for the technologies being used. It is as simple as that.

Future workplace safety technologies are coming. Some of them have already arrived. As we leverage technology as a workplace safety tool, we should ultimately see fewer work-related injuries and illnesses.