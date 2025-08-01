Mining Marshals Chief Onoja Bags NUJ Award, Hails NSCDC Boss Audi

Commander John Attah Onoja, Head of the NSCDC Special Mining Marshals, has been honoured by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, with a prestigious media award recognizing his patriotism, dedication, and outstanding service in protecting the country’s mineral resources.

During the ceremony held in Abuja, Commander Onoja paid tribute to Professor Ahmed Abubakar Audi, mni, OFR, the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), crediting him as the visionary behind the creation and success of the Special Mining Marshals unit.

“This award belongs foremost to the man whose vision gave life to the Special Mining Marshals. Professor Audi not only conceived this initiative but also equipped us with the strategy, tools, and moral support needed to succeed. His leadership has been the bedrock of our achievements,” Commander Onoja stated.

He further described the challenges faced in field operations including life-threatening encounters with organised syndicates and reaffirmed his commitment to continue the fight, driven by the trust and responsibilities bestowed by Professor Audi.

Commander Onoja’s accolade comes amid increased enforcement efforts against illegal mining, which have drawn both resistance from criminal networks and commendation for restoring order to mineral-rich areas under NSCDC scrutiny.