Kenya’s Waste Pickers Demand Inclusion in Global Plastics Treaty Talks

With the final round of global negotiations on plastic pollution just days away, Kenya’s waste pickers are demanding formal recognition and inclusion in the upcoming second session of the fifth Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC 5.2) to be held in Geneva, Switzerland.

Addressing a press conference in Nairobi on July 31, Chairman of the Kenya National Waste Pickers Welfare Association, Brian Gisore Nyabuti, called on world leaders to ensure that the voices of those on the frontlines of plastic waste management are not sidelined in the treaty process.

“I speak with urgency and resolve to demand an ambitious and inclusive global plastics treaty, one that centres the dignity, livelihoods, and rights of waste pickers through a just transition,” Gisore declared.

Gisore underscored the critical role that waste pickers play in Kenya, noting that they collect, sort, and recycle up to 60 percent of plastics that would otherwise pollute the environment. Despite their contribution, he lamented, waste pickers continue to work in hazardous conditions, without protective gear, fair pay, or formal recognition.

“From the dumpsites of Dandora to the streets of Mombasa, our hands keep plastics out of the environment, yet we remain invisible in policy discussions. This must change,” he said.

Gisore called on delegates attending INC 5.2 to champion a treaty that not only caps global plastic production and phases out toxic chemicals but also promotes a circular economy prioritising reuse, recycling, and the formal integration of waste pickers.

Among the key demands is the inclusion of a just transition framework, one that guarantees decent wages, access to healthcare, social protections, and funding through Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) schemes for training, cooperatives, and insurance for informal waste workers.

He also warned against market-driven solutions such as plastic credits, which he described as exploitative and dehumanising, and instead urged for policies rooted in environmental justice, human dignity, and equity.

“We are ready to partner with governments, industries, and civil society to build a world free from plastic pollution,” Gisore stated. “But we cannot do it alone. Fund our work. Protect our rights. Include us in your plans.”

The INC 5.2 session, scheduled from August 5 to August 14 in Geneva, marks the last official gathering to negotiate the terms of an international, legally binding agreement to end plastic pollution. It follows a failed attempt to finalise the treaty text during INC 5 in Busan last year.

Since then, a series of intersessional meetings have taken place to narrow differences and build consensus among countries ahead of Geneva.

As diplomats, scientists, civil society leaders, and corporate lobbyists prepare to convene, Kenya’s waste pickers hope their demands for recognition, protection, and participation will finally be addressed in what could become a historic global agreement.