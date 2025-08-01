Establish Shari’ah Courts Nationwide Like Federal High Courts— MURIC to FG

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has urged the Federal Government to fully integrate Shari’ah courts into Nigeria’s judicial framework by establishing them across all states, just like federal high courts.

In a statement made available to The News Chronicle Executive Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, made the call on Friday, August 1, 2025, insisting that the current judicial structure is skewed in favour of Christian-based common law, which operates nationwide, while Shari’ah courts remain confined to the North.

“There is no single Shari’ah court anywhere in the South,” Akintola said. “This amounts to denying millions of Muslims in the South access to justice, while Christians enjoy full representation through the common law courts rooted in Christian traditions.”

He described the situation as judicial apartheid and accused Southern governors of deliberately ignoring constitutional provisions that allow for Shari’ah courts in states “that desire it,” interpreting it instead as “where governors desire it.”

Akintola argued that both Christian and customary laws are widely implemented nationwide, but Shari’ah is still sidelined. “This discrimination must end,” he said, warning that frustration among Muslims could spark calls for reciprocal rejection of Christian courts in the North.

He also questioned the fairness of Muslim taxpayers funding a judicial system that does not accommodate their religious needs. “The Christian common law courts in the North survive on taxes paid by Northern Muslims. Yet Shari’ah courts receive no such benefit in the South, despite Muslim contributions,” he stated.

Citing sections 275 to 277 of the 1999 Constitution, Akintola maintained that the federal government has the authority to establish Shari’ah courts in all states, regardless of state-level resistance.

“MURIC calls on the FG to act as a neutral father and establish Shari’ah Federal Courts across Nigeria. Just as federal high courts operate alongside state high courts, Shari’ah courts must be given equal treatment,” he said.

He concluded that full integration of Shari’ah into Nigeria’s justice system is essential for true democracy, fairness, and lasting peace.