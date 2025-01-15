Lagos Vaccinates Over 24 Million Against Yellow Fever, HPV

The Lagos State Government reported vaccinating more than 24 million residents against yellow fever, measles, and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) during a 2024 immunization campaign.

The programme was announced at a press briefing by the Lagos State Primary Healthcare Board in Ikeja on Tuesday.

The campaign, launched on October 19, targeted high-risk groups and used innovative strategies to increase its reach.

Approximately 3.6 million children received measles vaccines, 20.3 million residents were vaccinated against yellow fever, and over 163,000 eligible people were immunized against HPV.

Authorities credited social mobilization efforts that engaged over 21 million people and improvements in cold chain systems and workforce training for the campaign’s success.

Health leaders acknowledged the contributions of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his wife Dr. Ibijoke, and other state health officials in supporting the initiative.