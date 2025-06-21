Meta Rolls Out Passkeys for Facebook Users

Meta has introduced a new security feature called passkeys for users of Facebook and Messenger.

The move began in June 2025, with Facebook users getting access first, while Messenger will follow in the coming months.

The passkey system allows people to log in without using a traditional password. Instead, it uses biometric details such as fingerprints or face scans to confirm identity.

These digital keys are stored on the user’s device and cannot be used across multiple sites or apps. Because of this, they are more difficult for scammers to steal or misuse.

Meta’s latest update comes as many users continue to face phishing attacks and data leaks.

With passkeys, there is no need to remember long passwords or worry about someone else guessing them.

The system also prevents outsiders, including tech companies, from viewing login details because everything is saved directly on the user’s phone.

To enable a passkey on Facebook, users can go to the Accounts Center in their settings.

From there, they need to tap on Password and Security, then select Passkey.

After that, on-screen instructions will guide them to activate the feature using their phone’s lock system, whether it’s a fingerprint or facial recognition.

This option is currently available for supported mobile phones and browsers.

Meta said it will help users take better control of their account safety while making login faster and easier.