This morning I am persuaded to stop you on your track and ask you, what a hell do you think you are?

I have paid a very close attention to you. Placed tabs on you and monitored you. What do u think you are, becomes more of a signature query in my mind, a query very imposing.

Who are you by the way? Who are you? You think you know yourself? By what you do? What you wear? Your hustle and perhaps by the impression, validation and praises of people. Hmmmm! Holding the tail of an eel if that is what validates who you are. Obviously yourself is still hidden and strange to you if that is the case.

The noise, the activities, the hustle and bustle, the fake smiles of people, their hype and propaganda, their vain praises and worship to you are all distractions, blurring your capacity to discover and know who u are truely.

Leave the crowd for once. Block ur ears to the vain sounding appellation of the masses. Shut your eyes to the vanity of worldly allurement.

Learn to be alone with yourself. Still and calm. Learn to be empty to allow the flow of a new and divine musings. Only in this atmosphere your real self would manifest. Still water runs deep.

N.B It is all about me. Not you. I woke up with these inquisitions running deep in me. You may need them too to rediscover yourself. The reason I sent it to u. Discard if doesn’t apply to u.