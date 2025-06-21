Nicolas Jackson Apologizes After Red Card Blunder

Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson has issued a public apology after receiving a red card just three minutes into his appearance in the second half of their match against Flamengo at the ongoing club world cup. The team ultimately lost the game 3-1, and Jackson’s dismissal likely played a significant role in the outcome.

In a statement released after the match, Jackson expressed his regret and frustration over the incident. “I want to say sorry,” he began. “To the club, the staff, teammates, and all the fans watching, I let you down. Another red card and honestly, I’m so angry at myself.” Jackson acknowledged that his actions were not intentional, describing it as “just a football moment that went the wrong way.”

The young player took full responsibility for his actions, stating that he would reflect on the incident and come back stronger for the team and its supporters. “I work hard every day to help the team, not to put us in this kind of situation,” he said. “No excuses. I take full responsibility. I’ll reflect so I’ll grow, and I’ll come back stronger for the badge and also for everyone who believes in me.”

Jackson’s apology was heartfelt, and he repeated his sorrow multiple times, emphasizing the importance of learning from his mistakes. “Sorry. Sorry. Sorry,” he concluded.