Illegal Dredgers Scamper For Safety as LASG Orders Arrest

The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development, has launched a massive clampdown on illegal dredgers operating in the State, ordering them to stop work immediately.

A statement by the government said this exercise, which was carried out by the officials of the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development, is aimed at curbing environmental degradation and promoting sustainable development across the waterfront schemes located across the coastal regions of the metropolis.

The enforcement operation, led by Ekundayo Alebiosu, Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, alongside members of his team, raided several illegal dredging sites which were subsequently shut down by the officials of the Ministry.

Some suspected dredging operators were arrested and a stop-work order was served on erring dredgers for non-compliance with laid-down regulations of the State Government.

Alebiosu warned the operators that failure to comply with extant laws guiding dredging activities could have dire effects and will result in severe penalties, including total closure of the sites.

Reacting to the claim that Dredgers are the major cause of environmental degradation in the state, including erosion and flooding, the Commissioner emphasised the need for dredging activities to be conducted lawfully to preserve roads, public infrastructure, and wetlands.

He explained that the State Government has vowed to streamline the activities of dredgers in the state to meet acceptable international standards.

“The Lagos State Government’s clampdown on illegal dredgers is a significant step towards protecting the environment and promoting sustainable development in the state. We will continue to carry out surveillance and raids across the coastal areas to ensure that the activities of a few don’t impact the lives of law-abiding citizens negatively,” Alebiosu stated.