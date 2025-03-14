WhatsApp Working on Message Threading for Better Chat Organization

WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will allow users to organize conversations more efficiently by grouping related responses into threads.

This feature is expected to make it easier to track discussions within individual and group chats.

A report from WABetaInfo, a platform known for tracking WhatsApp updates, revealed that the feature is still in development and not yet available for public testing.

Once introduced, it will work across private chats, communities, channels, and groups.

However, the option to reply in channels is still being worked on.

With this update, users will be able to reply to a specific message, and all responses linked to that message will be kept together.

This will help users follow conversations without scrolling through long chat histories.

In busy group chats, where multiple people respond to the same message, this feature will reduce confusion by keeping related replies in one place.

Although WhatsApp has not announced when the message thread feature will be available to all users, it is expected to improve chat management and interaction.

Many users who rely on WhatsApp for personal and group discussions may find this update helpful once it is released.