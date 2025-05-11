Meta Explores Crypto Payments for Instagram Creators

Meta is in early discussions with companies in the cryptocurrency infrastructure sector to explore the use of stablecoins like USDT and USDC for payments across its platforms.

The goal is to make payments for creators on apps like Instagram more cost-effective and accessible to a global audience.

Sources familiar with the discussions say Meta is considering a multi-token approach while learning more about the benefits of stablecoins.

The company has recently hired Ginger Baker, a former executive at Plaid and board member of the Stellar Development Foundation, to lead these efforts.

This initiative marks Meta’s first significant step into the crypto world since it abandoned its Diem project in 2022 due to regulatory challenges.

As stablecoins gain more attention, with companies like Stripe and Visa forming new partnerships, U.S. lawmakers remain divided on the issue.

On May 8, the Senate blocked a proposal to regulate stablecoins, citing concerns about illegal activities and the influence of foreign-issued tokens.