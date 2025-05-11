Dear Pope, Allow me to congratulate you on your new higher task and to wish you success on every conscientious choice you may pursue. I do not identify myself as a Catholic, but as a conscientious being, who is on a test with you on our tiny earth. This could be seen as a suggestion or reaching out letter. I am outlining how I think you could be the most successful Pope to date, which will include giving your Sermons in a slightly different way from your predecessors, to suggesting detailed action plans in challenging manners, especially to world leaders and rich folks. You could be a vehicle to end poverty, free the oppressed, build a healthier world, and other good, to be counted as among the guided. The least on my list is to choose the Gambia (Africa) as the first country to visit, a symbol based on reasons I will detail later on, including it is the only country that was created to end trans-atlantic slavery. Considering you choose the name ‘Leo’, which many interpret as you wanting to continue on the legacy of Pope Leo the 13th, who was reportedly known to oppose slavery, then consider the Gambia as a chosen land of God to oppose evil, not just slavery.

Sermons: Although you are the symbolic leader of the Catholic Church, I want you to see yourself as a world leader for great world targets, far beyond faith. Your every major Sermon should include a quote from other religious books and/or a living conscientious person who does not have to be Catholic. Your predecessor, Pope Francis, was well loved by many Muslims for speaking up on behalf of the Palestinian People, but I want you to be loved for positively challenging Muslims+ where they will happily collaborate or at least submit. Similarly I want you to work with other faiths, but not only is the Muslim population a priority, but there are huge concurrences in text between the Bible and the Quhr-aahn.

Helping the Poor: Hosea 4:6: ‘{My} people suffer because of lack of knowledge, because they rejected knowledge…’ The word ‘my’ is irrelevant, because people suffer due to lack of knowledge, but suffer a lot more when they reject knowledge. The two are different stages, some may repent after knowledge is revealed and God tends to forgive such. When you come to the Gambia or any Muslim country, quoting such a verse is vital, but Quoting from the Quhr-aahn in a manner many Imams hardly do will have a lasting positive impact. You should choose a few conscientious folks from different faiths to help in even writing speeches. Folks like me will be able to help you beyond ‘what’, but in ‘how+’. When a Pope reminds poor Gambians and xyz: ‘maybe you suffer due to lack of knowledge, despite you may be among the five least resourceful Land in Africa, you still have something. May be there is a reason the Quhr-aahn started with ihqrah, which means learn, far beyond the ‘recite’ many Imams translate and under-interpret it. If you look further in ch.96:5, it says: ‘[Who] taught man what he never knew…’ The internet will blow up in a good way. A great Pope will go far beyond soft words, but challenge and act where need be.

You can acknowledge how Saint Augustine High School, Saint Joseph high school, Saint Peter’s High School, etc of the Gambia are ‘Christian’ initiated schools and how countless people who went there are slightly out of poverty. Then you pledge to do a lot more as a micro example to the world. This will mean how to build lot more higher education institutions and strategically help provide food. Needless to suggest how building universities is higher compared to high schools, but needful is how work matters and how can the poor be helped to work? One simple example includes what I called Food surplus with Health and Investment Boosting (foshib), which is an extension of ‘free water movement– drought resistant and year round farming for Africa+’. In a nutshell, it means help on year-round farming through water supply, since God shines his beautiful sun in even ‘resourceless Africa’. Even if you have enough funds for Tiny Gambia, it makes sense to cater for every poor country from scratch.

Do not tell me Jesus ‘died for your sins…’, but I do agree Jesus (pbuh) sacrificed or took risk in speaking up, so which Pope will risk in speaking up Truth for the poor, or which poor advisors will say do not offend Muslims or xyz with truth? I want the Pope to say: ‘I am calling on Saudi Arabia as a state and every rich Muslim to see what they can do towards ‘year round farming’ for the Gambia and every poor country. If Saudi Arabia can invest ‘500 billion dollars’ on rich u.s, can they spend ‘100 or much more billions’ in poorer countries on learning and working opportunities, not infrastructure or Mosques. Bill Gates is a controversial figure, I do not see him as a high saint, but not the ‘devil’ many people portray him as. He believes people die due to sickness, but we must put a number to that, then ask how many people die due to poverty or get sick due to poverty? Gates has already declared to give billions and not sure the best way, folks like Pope Leo are most suitable to convince him on micro to macro forms of Open-Chance help as much higher than the rescue+ he focuses on. You can search ‘International Open-Chance Day’ by Jarga Kebba Gigo to learn more on that. We also know Gates and others are spending billions or millions of dollars on lab-meat to sell, but we need more plants (trees and gardens), so can they divert such funds or what percentage towards water access for worldwide year round farming opportunities. Well, we have other topics to cover, so let us imagine the rest, or work behind the scenes on helping the poor, worldwide. A successful micro-example in the Gambia and few other countries mean Ms. Scott and other billionaires will enthusiastically replicate the strategy.

Freeing the Oppressed: There are many types of oppression and mankind is slow in evolving, but we pray God helps with or without the Pope. Again, slavery is a real sad example, but God is against all oppression, not just slavery. Pope Leo being a u.s born, a country with a brutal history of slavery+, standing on Gambia’s soil, A country that was demarcated not from the ‘Berlin conference’, but to end Trans-Atlantic slavery carries a tiny symbolic stand. If His speech goes far beyond slavery, but outlining how we must end all forms of oppression could have an everlasting impact. I do not need to quote much bible for you, but which Quhr-aahnic verses can help stun the Muslim world and beyond?

Citing how the Quhr-aahn repeatedly uses the term ‘free a neck’, but interpreting it as ‘free the oppressed’ and asking if Allah will condone atom’s weight of oppression, then quote ch.99 will make Imams believe or submit? I have repeatedly called for worldwide culture of cameras, but can the Pope encourage body cameras+ factory for the poor, beyond what Meta camera sunglasses offer? Again, knowledge, including more research will help in how many ways? We have seen how phone cameras expose crimes in Palestine, Ukraine, and many places . Politicians are less likely to call for civilians to embrace culture of body cameras, but Pope Leo can publicly and privately appeal to billionaires who can significantly help. I do believe education is the primary rescue for humankind, but I do agree punishment is vital for the defiant. You will need evidence, or reckless obsession with punishment through assumption can be much worse.

Free speech is very vital and despite the difference in real life, the Quhr-aahn recommended ‘free speech’ in more clear language than the Bible and long before the u.s enshrined it in their constitution. If the Pope stands in poor Gambia and says: God has tested you hard on free-speech and many of your Imams , pastors, priests+ failed, but God still rescued you, please stand firm against oppression. Then he quotes ch.103 as evident concurrence with free-speech, that ‘exhort each other to truth’ is among the checklist of the Guided, a checklist greater than the so-called five pillars of Islam. Will the internet blow-up or which Arab+ countries will forever change for good? OK! May be the Pope may object to what Jarga will comfortably say to win God’s favor as the visible ‘spirit of truth’ of our time.

John 16:12 -13: ‘I have much to say to you, but you cannot bear it now. But when the spirit of truth comes, he will make it clear, for he echoes…’ First, this is like admitting human evolution is gradual, but speed matters. How long before we can bear the whole truth or have the courage to speak the whole truth? Then who will accept the whole truth versus reject what percentage of truth in illusory kindness , illusory intelligence, or simple arrogance? Well, the title declares me as the/A visible ‘spirit of truth’, but who is the invisible spirit of Truth? The Lord of conscience, the ever living Lord. Do not waste too much time on how you rank me as ‘spirit of truth’ , but accept every truth I share before stating where you disagree or worse: accuse me of any wrong. Jesus told you to expect the spirit of truth with preparation for change or something new, but your pastors/priests tell you to fear the ‘anti-Christ’. Try to be truthful, never be anti-truth or you become worse than ‘anti-Christ’, and fear no anti-Christ, especially one who dares not declare him or herself as ‘anti-Christ’.

Cleaning the Church+, especially on sexual abuse: They have already started accusing Pope Leo of covering up past sexual abuses. I am not here to defend Pope Leo and certainly not to defend any form of abuses. Again, I believe in learning+ more than punishment as the remedy to human problems, which does not mean I oppose needed or due punishment. Feel free to claim thousands or millions of mainly boys are sexually abused by the church, but is that five percent or what percentage of sexual abuses and what is your plan to the rest of the world, including learning? My last major article was titled, ‘Vegan sexual benefits…’ and in it I outlined how a research can reveal how meat+ contribute to sexual urges and how vegan lifestyle can help reduce sexual urges. I will not re-detail how, but will briefly re-state few points and ask you to search for that piece for more information.

Mark 7:21 -23: Explains how internal factors cause sin… That is like fractional truth, but the whole truth is that internal factors contribute to problems: cause versus contribute. In my piece, I suggest the rape-spirit through animals and animal products are among what trigger sexual urges. When those sexual urges come, some of us manage it differently, from masturbation, seeking human partner in ‘good’, lie for sex, rape, or even sleep with animals. Pope Leo can echo me for a research beyond pastors/priests, and by subsiding their sexual urges, we can help eliminate sexual abuse. Even LGBTQ+ folks may benefit through research, a percentage, not squarely… This is new knowledge that God reveals through me as ‘spirit of truth’ and the children suffered ‘due to lack of knowledge+…; but rejecting knowledge or refusing to try is greater sin than lack of knowledge. Perhaps even Pope Leo himself can benefit from such. Did we ever have a Vegan Pope or vegan advocating Pope? Roman 14:21 : ‘It is better not to eat meat or drink wine, or anything that may cause you to harm your brother or sister…’. Wow! I taught such to many Christians, who disagree to agree, because they do not read the bible properly and their pastors, priests, and Popes do not quote such verses? Again, as the spirit of the whole truth, we must go further than such verses. It is not just meat, but products of animals or rape (eggs+); not just wine, but alcohol and ‘anything’ that may lead to harm. I happen to be a strong advocate for worldwide cannabis legalization, because I think the u.s+ laws are oppressive and based on lies and cruelty. However, my honest experience with cannabis is that some strains tend to trigger sexual urges, while other strains can help you resist sexual urges. Also, what you know, what you eat, etc will have an effect, not just the cannabis strain. We can privately discuss with the new Pope on some of these issues, before it becomes a book and crazy journalists reject it due to space…

Mathew 18:19 : ‘If your eyes cause you to sin, pluck it out…’ This is figurative language, it simply means to look the other way, do not keep staring, or what the quhr-aahn calls: ‘lower your gaze’. Now we are talking external factors to sexual urges as an example. It is wrong for Christians to dismiss the importance of laws/rules and claim Jesus died for your sins… Tell me what Jesus lived for, not just allegedly died for; and tell me what you personally live for? I personally want no or least sin, especially going forward; I want to make great choices and get great rewards, even on earth. I expect Pope Leo to help the children more than handover or punish weak priests/pastors. I want Pope Leo to say, every choice matters, that as Christians+ going to church or any public place demands decent clothing. You can recommend as Pope, but Politicians can enforce, or let the Angels enforce physically or mentally. Do you want or are indifferent if countless teenage boys+ are in sexual hell due to your dress, then who deserves migraine, depression, or worse after sins accumulate? The direct sinners and/or those who encourage or defend their evil or questionable choices. Call me ‘heartless’ if truthful folks are hunted like Assange and Snowden, but call me heartful if truth means public space demands public responsibility more than illusory personal rights. Call me a ‘devil’ because I care little what you do privately in your home or in a business that allows nakedness or semi-nakedness. I will let the Lord decide on that as patience of ch.103, but certain sins between creatures demand actions, while all sins between creatures demand at least words of advice or even imprecations…

Pope Leo, it is already long for some readers, so call me to convince you why I want you to choose the Gambia as your first visit or by when? Did any Pope or u.s president ever choose Africa as their first visit? Africa, were you a bad parent that neglected your children, or why do they tend to look down on you? Africa and the world, for the sake of the children I speak, or as Jesus claimed: ‘I come’. We can wish for Jesus, the Pope, or xyz to come from the sky to visit the Gambia, but what will happen to the conscientious versus the non-conscientious? Regardless if President Barrow+ or the representative of the Pope in different countries forward it to the Pope, thousands or millions who read my writing may learn and benefit varyingly. Of course, some will get offended by the truth, but why should that bother me? May God bless me a lot more, bless Showlove Trinity: let’s learn, let’s work, let’s have fun.

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer.

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn.