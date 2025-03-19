Meningitis Kills 56 in Kebbi

An outbreak of cerebrospinal meningitis in Kebbi State has led to the deaths of 56 people across three Local Government Areas.

The state government confirmed the situation, stating that health officials have been working to contain the disease.

The Commissioner for Health, Yunusa Musa-Ismaila, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Shehu Nuhu-Koko, provided details during a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi.

The briefing was attended by representatives from organizations like the World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).

Health officials first noticed the outbreak when patients started showing symptoms such as fever, severe headaches, neck stiffness, vomiting, and dizziness.

As reports of these cases increased, the state launched active surveillance and sent samples to the National Reference Laboratory in Abuja for confirmation.

Treatment for affected individuals began immediately at General Hospitals in Aliero, Jega, and Gwandu, the three LGAs hit by the outbreak.

So far, 653 suspected cases have been recorded, with 17 samples sent for testing. While five samples returned negative, five others tested positive.

The affected LGAs include Aliero, where three cases were confirmed, while Gwandu and Jega each had one positive case. All five patients who tested positive were treated and discharged, while seven test results are still pending.

However, the death toll has risen to 56, with Gwandu recording 25 deaths, Jega 16, and Aliero 14.

To curb the spread of the disease, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare provided Kebbi State with 3,000 doses of the cerebrospinal meningitis vaccine.

These vaccines have been distributed to affected areas, with 1,550 people vaccinated in Aliero, 798 in Gwandu, and 450 in Jega.

Officials have assured that more vaccines will be made available to continue the immunization campaign across the state.

The state government has also released N30 million to purchase drugs and medical supplies for those affected.

Isolation centers have been set up in Gwandu, Jega, and Aliero to manage cases more effectively.

Health officials are urging the public to report suspected cases immediately and follow preventive measures to reduce further spread.