Google Wallet Now Available for Kids in Select Countries

Google has introduced a new feature that allows children with Android phones to make in-store payments using Google Wallet.

The service is now available in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Spain, and Poland.

With this update, parents and guardians can enable their children to use digital payments while maintaining control over their transactions.

Children using Google Wallet can also store and access certain passes, such as event tickets, library cards, and gift cards.

To set up a payment method, a parent must give permission and add a payment card to the child’s account. Parents will receive email notifications whenever their child makes a purchase.

They can also monitor spending, remove payment cards, and manage access through Family Link, Google’s parental control app.

Despite this new feature, children will not be able to use Google Wallet for online purchases.

To activate the service, the child and their parent must open the Wallet app on the child’s Android device, select “Add to Wallet,” and choose the payment card option.

The parent will then verify their identity by logging into their Google Account before adding a credit or debit card. Once completed, the child can begin making in-store payments.

Google had previously announced plans to introduce this feature in the spring, making its arrival expected.

This update places Google Wallet in competition with Apple, which already provides a similar service through Apple Cash Family.

While Google has not revealed plans for further expansion, this launch marks a step forward in digital payments for young users.