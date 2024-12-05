Meet Baby Amani Korede Makede Greene-Taaooma Welcomes Baby Girl

Nigerian comedian and beloved skit maker, Apaokagi Adedoyin Maryam, better known as Taaooma, has added a new title to her impressive resume -A mom!

The talented entertainer melted hearts across social media after sharing an emotional video featuring her precious daughter.

The internet is buzzing with joy as fans, friends, and followers flood her timeline with congratulations and goodwill messages.

Taaooma and her husband, Abula (Abdulazeez Greene Oladimeji), welcomed their first child, a beautiful baby girl, on November 7, 2024.

The comedian, known for her hilarious and relatable skits, officially shared the big news on Thursday, December 5, putting all speculations to rest.

https://www.instagram.com/ reel/DDMaQSQuOq-/?utm_source= ig_web_copy_link&igsh= MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

For months, whispers had circulated about the media star possibly expecting a child. Fans claimed to notice subtle changes in her skits, with some pointing out “enlarged features” in her videos.

But Taaooma, ever the private personality, kept everyone guessing until now.

In her announcement, Taaooma introduced her baby girl as Amani Korede Makede Greene, a name as unique and beautiful as her mother’s comedic flair.

Social media has since been up with congratulatory messages for the new parents. From fellow entertainers to loyal followers, everyone is excited to see this new chapter in Taaooma’s life.

Many fans expressed their delight at the news, while others joked about how they “always knew” she was expecting.

This exciting new addition marks a beautiful milestone for Taaooma, whose relatable content has brought laughter and joy to countless homes. Congratulations to the happy family!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...