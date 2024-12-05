EU Cracks Down on TikTok Amid Election Interference Allegations

The European Union has taken stronger measures against TikTok, accusing the platform of failing to prevent misuse during Romania’s recent presidential election.

The platform is under scrutiny after claims that coordinated online campaigns boosted far-right candidate Călin Georgescu, who unexpectedly led the first round of voting.

Investigations revealed that paid influencers and fake accounts may have been used to manipulate TikTok’s algorithm, amplifying propaganda in ways that could breach local election laws.

Under the Digital Services Act (DSA), TikTok, classified as a major online platform, is required to address risks tied to democratic processes.

In response to concerns, the EU has issued a retention order, compelling TikTok to preserve internal records and user data linked to election-related activities from late November through March 2025.

This order aims to ensure accountability in future investigations and to curb further misuse ahead of Romania’s runoff election on December 8.

While TikTok claims to be cooperating with EU regulators, critics argued its efforts to prevent political manipulation may not be effective.

The ongoing probe is expected to delve deeper into how the platform’s systems were exploited, raising broader questions about the role of social media in shaping political outcomes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...