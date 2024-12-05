The Senate Cannot Be Bullied, Action On Tax Reform Bills Not Suspended– Akpabio

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has stated the Senate has not withdrawn the Tax Reform Bills proposed by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking during plenary at the upper chamber on Thursday, December 5th, Akpabio said the Senate cannot be bullied or intimidated.

Reacting to the point of order raised by a senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, Akpabio said the bills are in the interest of Nigerians.

“The Senate cannot be bullied. Any reform that we are convinced serves the interest of Nigerians will proceed. These bills contain provisions that are in the best interest of the public.

“We have not suspended or withdrawn deliberations on the tax reform bills. Any attempt to intimidate the Senate is undemocratic.

“These bills are executive communications, and only the executive arm can withdraw them. We remain steadfast in our legislative responsibilities.

“We don’t take orders from anyone or any office, no matter how highly placed.” Akpabio maintained further.

