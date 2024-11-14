Meek Mill Cuts Ties with Diddy Amid Ongoing Legal Controversies

Diddy and Meek Mill

Rapper Meek Mill has made it clear he’s stepping away from longtime friend and collaborator, Sean “Diddy” Combs, amid the music mogul’s ongoing legal troubles.

 

In a recent viral Instagram video, a fan approached Meek Mill in public, asking for a quick shoutout. During the interaction, Meek used the phrase “No Diddy” to emphasize his current stance, signaling that he’s distancing himself from Diddy.

Looking directly into the camera, the 37-year-old stated, “This is real life. Yeah, no Diddy gang Meek Mill in real life; don’t ever disrespect me, you heard?”

 

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DCUQiSmRr1M/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

 

For years, Meek Mill and Diddy have been close allies, sharing the stage, collaborating on tracks, and making headlines with their coordinated fashion at high-profile events.

But things shifted earlier this year, following a dramatic lawsuit filed by producer Rodney Jones, who hinted at a much closer relationship between Diddy and Meek, a claim that quickly made Meek a target of public jokes.

 

As Diddy faces mounting legal issues, including indictments and high-profile sexual assault cases, Meek seems ready to leave the “Diddy gang” behind and focus on his own path forward.

