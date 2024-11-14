EFCC Admits Yahaya Bello’s Co-Defendants to Bail, Seeks More Time for Ex-Governor to Appear in Court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has granted bail to Umar Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu, co-defendants in the case involving former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello on Thursday.

The EFCC also requested additional time from the court for Bello to appear regarding allegations of money laundering.

The EFCC recently filed new charges against Bello, accusing him of involvement in a fraud totaling N110 billion.

These fresh charges add to a previous case in which the EFCC had accused Bello, his nephew Ali Bello, Dauda Suliman, and Abdulsalami Hudu of laundering N80.2 billion across 19 charges.

On October 3, the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja denied bail applications for Hudu and Oricha, Yahaya Bello’s co-defendants in the N110.4 billion fraud case.

Presiding over the case, Justice Maryanne Anenih dismissed the defendants’ oral bail applications.

At a subsequent hearing, EFCC counsel informed Justice Anenih that a previous court order, issued on October 3, had not yet expired, so further proceedings should be delayed.

Both defense and prosecution lawyers agreed to reconvene on November 27, as the earlier date of November 20 was not suitable for the prosecution.

During the session, the EFCC requested permission to post a notice of hearing at Bello’s last known address.

Defense counsel for both the second and third defendants had no objections, and the judge granted the EFCC’s request for adjournment and notice issuance.

Justice Anenih then rescheduled the case for November 27.

Previously, on October 3, the court issued a public summons for Bello after he failed to appear for a fresh arraignment on 16 money laundering charges.

The court allowed the EFCC to serve the charges through a public notice, directing that it be posted at Bello’s known residence, No. 4 Benghazi Street, Maitama, Abuja, and published in widely circulated national newspapers.

