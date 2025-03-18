Max Air Cleared to Resume Flights After 90-Day Suspension

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has cleared Max Air to resume domestic flights from midnight on March 17, 2025, after completing a comprehensive economic and safety audit. Max Air had voluntarily suspended operations for 90 days following multiple flight incidents. During this period, the NCAA conducted an audit from February 26 to 28, 2025, assessing the airline’s compliance with safety and operational regulations. After confirming compliance, the airline was approved to resume operations. The NCAA emphasized that it will closely monitor Max Air through enhanced surveillance to ensure ongoing adherence to safety standards. Max Air’s suspension followed a series of incidents, including a Boeing 737 nose wheel collapse in January 2025 and multiple tire failures in July 2024. A 2023 investigation also found the airline guilty of overwriting cockpit voice recorder data after a landing incident. With the NCAA’s approval, Max Air is set to restart domestic flights across Nigeria.

2. A Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, has adjourned the case involving former First Bank Nigeria (GBN) Holdings Plc chairman, Dr. Oba Otudeko, and ex-Honeywell Flour Mills board member Soji Akintayo, for settlement discussions. Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke postponed the hearing to May 8 to allow the parties to finalize negotiations. The Attorney General of the Federation intervened in the matter, which was revisited after Femi Otedola became chairman of the bank. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had filed a 13-count charge against Otudeko and others, alleging they misrepresented loans worth N12.3 billion and laundered part of the funds through Honeywell Flour Mills.

3. The Rivers State government has dismissed impeachment moves against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu, stating that there has been no formal communication from the state House of Assembly. The assembly, dominated by 27 pro-Wike lawmakers, issued a notice on March 14 accusing Fubara of reckless spending, obstructing legislative functions, and making unauthorized appointments. Speaker Martins Amaewhule formally transmitted the notice, directing the governor and his deputy to respond within 14 days.

4. Lagos-based NYSC member Ushie Uguamaye, also known as Raye, has apologized for her viral criticism of Lagos, clarifying that she did not intend to insult its residents. In an Instagram post, she expressed regret for her choice of words, explaining that her remarks were part of the “30-day rant challenge” to highlight Nigeria’s economic struggles. She initially planned to release 20 videos addressing societal issues but gained widespread attention after just one. Raye stated that despite working long hours, young Nigerians struggle to afford essential leisure, calling for continued demands for better living conditions. Her viral video, which criticized President Bola Tinubu and the cost of living, sparked debate across social media.

5. Rivers Commissioner for Information Joseph Johnson criticized the move, arguing that the letter was not addressed to the governor and accusing lawmakers of worsening civil servant hardships by withholding state funds. This marks the second impeachment attempt against Fubara, with the first in October 2023 sparking violent protests, including the burning of the assembly complex. Meanwhile, the assembly petitioned the EFCC to investigate Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, over alleged financial misconduct. Senior lawyers warned of a constitutional crisis, questioning the legitimacy of the lawmakers’ actions, especially as they had adjourned indefinitely. Some legal experts also criticized the Supreme Court for encouraging the defected lawmakers, arguing the impeachment attempt was politically motivated.

6. The naira depreciated against the dollar across foreign exchange markets despite a decline in Nigeria’s inflation rate. According to the Central Bank of Nigeria, the naira dropped N10.1 per dollar to N1,528.03 per dollar from N1,517.93 last Friday. In the Bureau De Change (BDC) market, rates varied, with one operator in Abuja reporting a depreciation to N1,577 per dollar from N1,570, while another noted a slight improvement to N1,585 from N1,590. This currency movement follows Nigeria’s inflation decrease to 23.18% in February 2025, down from 24.48% in January 2025.

7. Afrobeats star Asake has reconciled with his ailing father, Fatai Odunsi, and promised to buy him a house and cover his medical expenses. Despite the singer’s success, Odunsi previously accused Asake of abandoning him in 2022. In response, Asake denied neglecting his father, stating he had sent him money multiple times. The dispute sparked debate on social media, prompting family intervention. In a recent video, Odunsi confirmed that Asake has reached out, instructed real estate agents to find him a home, and sent funds for his medical treatment. He also assured that Asake will take full responsibility for his 11-year-old daughter, Zeenat.