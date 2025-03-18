El-Rufai: SDP Is A Branch of APC, NNPP Won’t Be Part Of Any Coalition– Galadima

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Buba Galadima has described the Social Democratic Party, SDP, as a branch of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show programme on Tuesday, March 18, Galadima specifically stated that the SDP is merely a factionalized extension of the APC.

The is coming amid the recent defection of former kadauna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai from the ruling APC to the SDP.

El-Rufai has been urging notable politicians to join the SDP in an effort to defeat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The former Kaduna governor had, prior to his resignation, become increasingly critical of the APC-led government under Tinubu.

The former governor cited a widening disconnect between his personal values and the party’s current direction as his reason for defecting.

In his reaction to El-rufai’s defection, Galadima insisted that the NNPP is a party of principle and will not enter into coalitions for their own sake.

“The SDP is simply a factionalized branch of the APC. How many non-APC members have defected to the SDP?

“The APC’s character is to decimate the opposition. We must start opposing based on principles, even if it means standing alone. The NNPP is a party of principle and will not enter into coalitions for their own sake.” He maintained.