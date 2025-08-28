spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
August 28, 2025 - 1:37 PM

Governors Rally Behind FG’s Push to Unlock Billions in Creative Economy, Turbocharge Tourism Sector

News
— By: Merit Ugolo

Nigeria Governor's Forum
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has thrown its weight behind the Federal Government’s agenda to accelerate growth in the creative economy, arts, culture, and tourism sectors.
The plan, unveiled by the Federal Government, targets raising the sector’s contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 100 billion dollars by 2030, while also creating over three million new jobs.
The News Chronicle gathered that Governor Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe State disclosed this while presenting a communiqué issued at the close of the NGF’s second meeting held late Wednesday in Abuja. The communiqué was endorsed by the forum’s Chairman, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State.
Yahaya explained that the meeting reviewed pressing national issues, including insecurity, as well as the potential of arts, culture, and tourism to drive economic transformation.
“The forum received a presentation from the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa.
“Musawa, represented by Mr Obi Asika, Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, made a presentation on the strategic roadmap to grow the sector’s GDP contribution to 100 billion dollars by 2030, and create over three million jobs.
“Other key initiatives include the 200 million dollars Creative Economy Development Fund, the one billion dollar Creative and Tourism Infrastructure Cooperation, and projects such as the Lagos Arena, Abuja Creative City, and Renewed Home Cultural Villages.
“Governors commended the reforms to strengthen intellectual property, expand tourism, and elevate Nigeria’s global presence, and resolved to collaborate through the State Creative Economy Desk, co-created festivals, and the adoption of the Naija Season Platform,” Yahaya said.
The forum also sympathised with Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State over the passing of his father, Pa Ahmed Ododo, who died at the age of 83.
Recently, the Federal Executive Council approved the establishment of a Creative and Tourism Infrastructure Corporation to oversee investments and infrastructure development for the creative and tourism industries through a public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement.
According to the government, the initiative will unlock the untapped potential of Nigeria’s creative and tourism industries, drive economic diversification, and boost the country’s global influence. The Corporation will leverage technology alongside art, culture, and tourism to strengthen Nigeria’s position as a hub for creativity and innovation.
Previous article
Useful Expedient: Expelling Iran’s Ambassador to Australia
Next article
2027: I Won’t Contest, But I’ll Help Remove Oppressors— El-Rufai
Merit Ugolo
Merit Ugolo

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Toke Makinwa Welcomes First Baby Girl in UK

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
Popular Nigerian media personality and actress Toke Makinwa has...

How Poor Salaries Threaten the Future of Organizations and Sectors

Samuel Jekeli Samuel Jekeli -
The recent revelation by a former Vice Chancellor of...

BREAKING: Four Soldiers Injured in Road Accident on Mambilla Mountain, Taraba

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Four Nigerian soldiers were injured in a road accident...

Nigeria’s Top Oil Boss Walking into A Trap

Azu Ishiekwene Azu Ishiekwene -
When I wrote that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Toke Makinwa Welcomes First Baby Girl in UK

Gist 0
Popular Nigerian media personality and actress Toke Makinwa has...

How Poor Salaries Threaten the Future of Organizations and Sectors

Opinions 0
The recent revelation by a former Vice Chancellor of...

BREAKING: Four Soldiers Injured in Road Accident on Mambilla Mountain, Taraba

News 0
Four Nigerian soldiers were injured in a road accident...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join