Governors Rally Behind FG’s Push to Unlock Billions in Creative Economy, Turbocharge Tourism Sector

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has thrown its weight behind the Federal Government’s agenda to accelerate growth in the creative economy, arts, culture, and tourism sectors.

The plan, unveiled by the Federal Government, targets raising the sector’s contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 100 billion dollars by 2030, while also creating over three million new jobs.

The News Chronicle gathered that Governor Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe State disclosed this while presenting a communiqué issued at the close of the NGF’s second meeting held late Wednesday in Abuja. The communiqué was endorsed by the forum’s Chairman, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State.

Yahaya explained that the meeting reviewed pressing national issues, including insecurity, as well as the potential of arts, culture, and tourism to drive economic transformation.

“The forum received a presentation from the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa.

“Musawa, represented by Mr Obi Asika, Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, made a presentation on the strategic roadmap to grow the sector’s GDP contribution to 100 billion dollars by 2030, and create over three million jobs.

“Other key initiatives include the 200 million dollars Creative Economy Development Fund, the one billion dollar Creative and Tourism Infrastructure Cooperation, and projects such as the Lagos Arena, Abuja Creative City, and Renewed Home Cultural Villages.

“Governors commended the reforms to strengthen intellectual property, expand tourism, and elevate Nigeria’s global presence, and resolved to collaborate through the State Creative Economy Desk, co-created festivals, and the adoption of the Naija Season Platform,” Yahaya said.

The forum also sympathised with Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State over the passing of his father, Pa Ahmed Ododo, who died at the age of 83.

Recently, the Federal Executive Council approved the establishment of a Creative and Tourism Infrastructure Corporation to oversee investments and infrastructure development for the creative and tourism industries through a public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement.

According to the government, the initiative will unlock the untapped potential of Nigeria’s creative and tourism industries, drive economic diversification, and boost the country’s global influence. The Corporation will leverage technology alongside art, culture, and tourism to strengthen Nigeria’s position as a hub for creativity and innovation.