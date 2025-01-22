Market Wrap: ASI Gains 767 Points, MTN Soars, SEPLAT Leads in Value

On January 21, 2025, the All-Share Index had a powerful day, closing at 103,137.99 after gaining 767.63 points.
This represents a slight increase of 0.75% from Monday’s closing value of 102,370.36, which coincided with a significant increase in trading volume.
Notwithstanding this upward trend, trading volume dropped precipitously to N440.3 million from N1.3 billion the day before, a 66% decrease.
However, market capitalization rose from N62.80 trillion to N63.3 trillion after 13,087 transactions.
MTNN, SCOA, and OMATEK stood out among individual stock performances, with remarkable gains of 10.00%, 9.93%, and 9.88%, respectively.
NSLTECH and ABBEYBDS, on the other hand, were the two biggest decliners, suffering losses of 9.88% and 9.09%, respectively.
The two most actively traded companies on the trading charts, LASACO and ACCESSCORP, contributed significantly to the day’s total turnover.
Market Summary
- Current ASI: 103,137.99 points
- Previous ASI: 102,370.36 points
- Day Change: +0.75%
- Year-to-Date Performance: +0.21%
- Volume Traded: 440.3 million shares
- Market Cap: N63.3 trillion
Top 5 Gainers
- MTNN: +10.00% to N256.30
- SCOA: +9.93% to N2.99
- OMATEK: +9.88% to N0.89
- UNIVINSURE: +8.70% to N0.75
- CAP: +8.52% to N47.75
Top 5 Losers
- NSLTECH: -9.88% to N0.73
- ABBEYBDS: -9.09% to N3.30
- SUNUASSUR: -8.21% to N6.15
- DEAPCAP: -7.08% to N1.05
- CILEASING: -6.08% to N4.10
Volume Of Trades
During the session, trading volume fell significantly, 66% to 440.3 million shares. Important points to note are:
- With a remarkable 108 million shares exchanged, LASACO was at the top of the chart.
- ACCESSCORP exchanged 44 million shares in close succession.
- With 27.8 million shares, UBA took third position.
- UNIVINSURE contributed 22.6 million shares, while ZENITHBANK gave 26.7 million.
Value Of Trade
The following factors dominated the session in terms of trading value:
- SEPLAT, disclosing N3.5 billion in transactions.
- MTNN came next, with N1.6 billion worth of deals.
- ZENITHBANK and ACCESSCORP, respectively, provided N1.2 billion and N1 billion.
- UBA’s transaction total for the day was N945.6 million.
Performance of FUGAZ and SWOOT
Among the noteworthy performances in the SWOOT category were:
- MTNN had a 10% increase.
- On the other hand, OANDO saw a slight 2.7% increase.
The performance was uneventful for the FUGAZ group, which includes FBNH, UBA, GTCO, ACCESSCORP, and ZENITHBANK:
- ZENITHBANK gained 0.43%, ACCESSCORP gained 0.41%, UBA gained 0.29%, and GTCO gained 1.72%.
- On the other hand, FBNH experienced a 1.54% decrease.
Outlook For The Market:
After rising 767.63 points, the All-Share Index once more surpassed the 103,000-mark. The index may witness additional surges in late January and early February when major and mid-cap stocks release their Q4 earnings results.