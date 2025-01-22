Market Wrap: ASI Gains 767 Points, MTN Soars, SEPLAT Leads in Value

On January 21, 2025, the All-Share Index had a powerful day, closing at 103,137.99 after gaining 767.63 points.

This represents a slight increase of 0.75% from Monday’s closing value of 102,370.36, which coincided with a significant increase in trading volume.

Notwithstanding this upward trend, trading volume dropped precipitously to N440.3 million from N1.3 billion the day before, a 66% decrease.

However, market capitalization rose from N62.80 trillion to N63.3 trillion after 13,087 transactions.

MTNN, SCOA, and OMATEK stood out among individual stock performances, with remarkable gains of 10.00%, 9.93%, and 9.88%, respectively.

NSLTECH and ABBEYBDS, on the other hand, were the two biggest decliners, suffering losses of 9.88% and 9.09%, respectively.

The two most actively traded companies on the trading charts, LASACO and ACCESSCORP, contributed significantly to the day’s total turnover.

Market Summary

Current ASI: 103,137.99 points

Previous ASI: 102,370.36 points

Day Change: +0.75%

Year-to-Date Performance: +0.21%

Volume Traded: 440.3 million shares

Market Cap: N63.3 trillion

Top 5 Gainers

MTNN: +10.00% to N256.30

SCOA: +9.93% to N2.99

OMATEK: +9.88% to N0.89

UNIVINSURE: +8.70% to N0.75

CAP: +8.52% to N47.75

Top 5 Losers

NSLTECH: -9.88% to N0.73

ABBEYBDS: -9.09% to N3.30

SUNUASSUR: -8.21% to N6.15

DEAPCAP: -7.08% to N1.05

CILEASING: -6.08% to N4.10

Volume Of Trades

During the session, trading volume fell significantly, 66% to 440.3 million shares. Important points to note are:

With a remarkable 108 million shares exchanged, LASACO was at the top of the chart.

ACCESSCORP exchanged 44 million shares in close succession.

With 27.8 million shares, UBA took third position.

UNIVINSURE contributed 22.6 million shares, while ZENITHBANK gave 26.7 million.

Value Of Trade

The following factors dominated the session in terms of trading value:

SEPLAT, disclosing N3.5 billion in transactions.

MTNN came next, with N1.6 billion worth of deals.

ZENITHBANK and ACCESSCORP, respectively, provided N1.2 billion and N1 billion.

UBA’s transaction total for the day was N945.6 million.

Performance of FUGAZ and SWOOT

Among the noteworthy performances in the SWOOT category were:

MTNN had a 10% increase.

On the other hand, OANDO saw a slight 2.7% increase.

The performance was uneventful for the FUGAZ group, which includes FBNH, UBA, GTCO, ACCESSCORP, and ZENITHBANK:

ZENITHBANK gained 0.43%, ACCESSCORP gained 0.41%, UBA gained 0.29%, and GTCO gained 1.72%.

On the other hand, FBNH experienced a 1.54% decrease.

Outlook For The Market:

After rising 767.63 points, the All-Share Index once more surpassed the 103,000-mark. The index may witness additional surges in late January and early February when major and mid-cap stocks release their Q4 earnings results.

