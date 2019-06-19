Maria Sharapova makes winning return in Mallorca Open

Maria Sharapova made a winning return from injury on Tuesday by beating Viktoria Kuzmova 7-6 (10/8), 6-0 to reach the second round of the Mallorca Open.

The five-time Grand Slam champion has not played since the end of January after taking time out to recover from a shoulder injury but edged a tight opening set against Kuzmova before strolling through the second.

Victory on the grass will come as a timely boost to morale for Sharapova, with the start of Wimbledon now less than two weeks away.

Angelique Kerber could now await Sharapova in round two, with the top-seeded German up against Belgium’s Ysaline Bonaventure later on Tuesday.