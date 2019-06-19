Extreme poverty in Nigeria gives me sleepless nights- Yemi Osinbajo

The Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo has revealed the problem of extreme poverty in Nigeria gives him sleepless nights.

Osinbajo lamented at the dinner and interactive session with the faculty members of the Harvard Business School (HBS) on Tuesday , in Lagos.

His words:, “I think what keeps me up at night has to do with extreme poverty; the issue is that the largest number of those who vote for us are the very poor.

The promises that government makes to them is that their lives will be better and obviously they are looking at their lives being better in the shortest period of time.

I will like to see Nigeria being an industrialized nation in the next 10 years; a very strong middle class and most people living above poverty line.

If you are going to do business anywhere in Nigeria, it has to be in Nigeria. This is where you have the energy, you have the drive.

We are already seeing that kind of activity; business people will always be driven by profit.

Talent will always go in the direction where it is best rewarded; one can’t afford to be sentimental about that.

As people see the environment is getting better for business, they will come back; the opportunities for making huge profits are here.

Practically everything we are doing is to ensure that there is an environment for business to thrive. People are leaving but people are coming back”.