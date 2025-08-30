Manga Automobile Rewards Winner of International English Competition with N500,000

Manga Automobile Company has honored Miss Nafisa Abdullahi, the overall winner of the International English Competition, with a cash prize of five hundred thousand naira.

The company said the gesture was part of its commitment to supporting education, encouraging young talents, and rewarding excellence among Nigerian students who distinguish themselves in both national and international competitions.

Speaking during the award presentation, a representative of Manga Automobile praised Nafisa for her outstanding performance, noting that her victory in the competition not only brought pride to her school and family but also served as an inspiration to other students across the country.

The management added that the company would continue to identify and support brilliant young Nigerians who demonstrate academic excellence, particularly in subjects that promote communication, creativity, and global competitiveness.

In her remarks, Nafisa expressed gratitude to Manga Automobile for the recognition and generous reward. She described the prize as a great motivation for her to continue striving for academic success while also encouraging her peers to take their studies seriously