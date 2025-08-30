Army Begins Artillery Training in Maiduguri, Residents Urged to Stay Calm

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai will be carrying out a controlled artillery exercise in Maiduguri from Friday night, August 29 to Saturday, August 30, 2025. The drill will take place from the Njimtilo area towards Jajel.

Residents have been advised not to panic if they hear loud sounds during the period, as the exercise is safe and poses no danger to the public. People are encouraged to continue their normal activities without fear.

According to statement Obtained by The News Chronicle the training is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the fight against insurgency and terrorism, with the Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery providing precision firepower to support ground troops.