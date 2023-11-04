Manchester United to be without Casemiro for several weeks

Manchester United has revealed that their Brazilian midfielder is expected to be out for many weeks. Casemiro was subbed off during Manchester United’s 3-0 defeat suffered during their fourth round of Carabao tie against Newcastle United on Wednesday.

Casemiro was replaced following a suspected hamstring injury, and subsequent assessment has revealed a strain that will keep him out for several weeks.

During Manchester United’s pre match conference ahead of their away game against Fulham, Ten Hag issued an update on the availability of Victor Lindelof and Rahael Varane.

“From illness,” explained Erik. “We have to see if he is ready for tomorrow.”

On a more positive note, Lindelof’s fellow centre-back Raphael Varane could feature against the Cottagers.

“Varane is ready to play,” confirmed the manager.

“He will be travelling with the squad.”

