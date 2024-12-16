Manchester Derby: United's Late Two Goals Secure All Three Points Against City.

Manchester United left it late to secure a dramatic victory over arch-rivals Manchester City in a thrilling derby.

The Red Devils scored twice in the final moments to deliver an emphatic performance at the Etihad Stadium.

The first half provided exciting moments, with City taking the lead in the 37th minute through Joško Gvardiol’s powerful header, which was beyond Andre Onana’s reach. Manchester United struggled offensively, failing to register a single shot on target out of their four attempts. City dominated possession in the first half, controlling 53% compared to United’s 47%.

The second half, however, saw a stunning turnaround. In the 87th minute, Amad Diallo was fouled, and Bruno Fernandes calmly converted the resulting penalty. Just a minute later, Diallo found the back of the net to seal City’s frustration and hand United a historic victory.

With this win, Manchester United moves up to 12th place with 22 points, while City drops to 5th, trailing Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Nottingham Forest.

