Cristiano Ronaldo has long been regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time.

Since turning 30, he has continued to defy Father Time, maintaining an incredible goal-scoring record that has left fans and pundits alike in awe.

At the age of 30, Ronaldo set the tone for a remarkable decade, scoring an impressive 58 goals. This was a clear indication that he was not slowing down, despite entering his fourth decade. In fact, he seemed to be getting better with age.

The following year, at 31, Ronaldo netted 54 goals, a slight dip but still an incredible haul. He continued to dominate on the pitch, leading his team to victory and breaking records along the way.

As Ronaldo turned 32, he showed no signs of slowing down. He scored 53 goals, maintaining his incredible scoring rate and cementing his status as one of the greatest goal-scorers in soccer history.

At 33, Ronaldo scored 49 goals, still an impressive tally despite a slight decline. He continued to work tirelessly, pushing himself to new heights and inspiring his teammates with his dedication and passion.

The next year, at 34, Ronaldo netted 45 goals, a testament to his enduring fitness and skill. He remained a dominant force on the pitch, using his speed, agility, and power to outmaneuver opponents and score crucial goals.

At 35, Ronaldo scored 40 goals, still a remarkable achievement for a player of his age. He continued to defy expectations, leading his team to victory and breaking records along the way.

However, at 36, Ronaldo experienced a resurgence, scoring 41 goals and silencing any doubts about his ability to perform at the highest level. This was a clear indication that he was still a force to be reckoned with, and that he had plenty more to give.

Despite a relatively modest tally of 17 goals at 37, Ronaldo bounced back in style, scoring 45 goals at 38 and 43 goals at 39. These numbers are a testament to his enduring talent and dedication, and serve as a reminder that he remains one of the greatest goal-scorers in soccer history.

