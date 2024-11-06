Manchester City and Real Madrid stunned as Liverpool thrashes Leverkusen

In another thrilling night of UEFA Champions League action, Europe’s top clubs faced unexpected upsets and exhilarating results on Matchday Four.

The world’s two elite teams, Real Madrid and Manchester City, were handed surprising defeats by their opponents.

Under the guidance of Ruben Amorim, Sporting CP bid him farewell with a dominant 4-1 victory over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. Swedish forward Viktor Gyökeres shone with a hat-trick, marking City’s third consecutive loss this season. Amorim set to take charge at Manchester United, leaves Sporting after an impressive record of 13 wins in their last 14 games.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid suffered another blow as AC Milan clinched a 3-1 away victory, handing Los Blancos back-to-back defeats following their 4-1 league loss to Barcelona.

Liverpool celebrated a flawless night at Anfield, dismantling Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen with a 4-0 win. Luis Diaz scored a hat-trick and earned Man of the Match honors, while Cody Gakpo added the fourth goal. Liverpool remains the only team with a perfect record of four wins in the tournament so far, while Sporting CP and Monaco join them as the only clubs yet to experience defeat in the UCL.

Below are the full scores from other games:

