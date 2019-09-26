‘Man Utd is dream job for any manager… I have ideas’ Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger described Manchester United as a ‘dream job’ and has ‘ideas’ about restoring the club to their former glory.

The Arsenal legend’s comments are startlingly complementary about his former rivals and the Frenchman, who is still out of work, appears to be interested in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s role.

Speaking to newsmen, Wenger said: “Manchester United is a dream job for any manager. At least, any manager with courage and confidence. Yes, they need – in my opinion – four first team players. But around those players, I see a squad that is capable of challenging. They aren’t as far away as people think.”

“The team have no pattern of play, no pattern of pressing. There is a team there, but it needs to be coached and developed. Like I said, four players and they can be challengers. For everything,” the three-time Premier League winning manager added.

United have been widely criticized for their performances this season and the club lie in eighth place in the Premier League.

Wenger led Arsenal as manager for 22 years, during which he won 10 major trophies and over 800 Premier League matches. He retired from his role after 2017-18 season, and was replaced by Unai Emery.