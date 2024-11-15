Man from Katsina Confesses to Plotting His Own Mother’s Kidnapping

Jibril Falalu, a middle-aged man from Katsina State in Northwest Nigeria, has admitted to organizing the kidnapping of his own mother in collaboration with bandits.

Falalu’s motive was to collect a ransom, though the exact amount remains undisclosed.

He reportedly instructed the bandits to abduct his mother in the Tsa/Magam community, located in the Kankia Local Government Area of the state. Fortunately, she was rescued just one day after the incident.

On Friday, Salisu Bamle Bakatsine, a resident of the area, confirmed that Falalu had been arrested on Thursday by officials of Katsina Community Watch (KCW). Bakatsine also shared a video of Falalu’s confession on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

In the video, Falalu is heard admitting, “I planned my mother’s kidnapping. We carried it out together with one Nakande and another person; there were three of us involved.”

