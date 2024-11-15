Attack on Teacher: Anambra Govt rusticates Students, bars them from other Schools

Two students of the Justice Chinwuba Memorial Secondary School, Aguleri, in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State, have been suspended over an alleged attack on one of the teachers in the school.

The State Commissioner for Education, Prof Ngozi Chuma-Udeh announced this Thursday during a meeting with stakeholders of the school, including the Principal, parents of the students, and the attacked teacher.

Recall that the two students identified as Ekweonu Augustine Chiemelie and Ekweonu Esther Chinaza were said to have attacked the teacher over an altercation they had in school.

According to Commissioner Chuma-Udeh, the students have also been barred from being admitted into any school in the State.

The Commissioner who had earlier invited the stakeholders to unravel the cause of the incident, reiterated the state’s zero tolerance for students’ attack on teachers and other forms of manhandling in schools.

She said the students are presently at large while efforts were being made to trace their whereabouts.

She said, “Search is still on for the delinquents who attacked a teacher in Justice Chinwuba Memorial Secondary School Aguleri.

“Meanwhile the boy, Ekweonu Augustine Chiemelie, and his co-conspirator, Ekweonu Esther Chinaza have been rusticated from the school and an order was placed that they should not be admitted into any school in the State.

“Anambra State has zero tolerance for students’ attack on teachers and all sorts of manhandling in schools.”

