Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux Withdraws from Miss Universe 2024

In an unexpected turn of events, South Africa’s representative for the 2024 Miss Universe pageant, Mia Le Roux, has pulled out of the competition, leaving fans heartbroken.

On November 15, 2024, an official announcement was shared on Miss Universe South Africa’s X (formerly Twitter) page, confirming Mia’s withdrawal.

The statement revealed that the decision was made due to health concerns, shedding light on the challenges the beauty queen has been facing.

Mia herself shared a heartfelt message, expressing gratitude to her country and supporters. She admitted it was a tough call to step back but emphasized the importance of prioritizing her health.

“For the past two weeks, Mia has been battling vertigo, which has been compounded by her hearing impairment, a condition that significantly affects her balance,” the statement explained.

The news sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many South Africans expressing their disappointment while sending warm wishes for her recovery.

Interestingly, Nigerians on social media also chimed in on the announcement, noting the timing of Mia’s withdrawal amid the ongoing drama surrounding their representative, Chidimma Adetshina.

As the Miss Universe pageant continues to unfold, fans worldwide are rallying behind Mia, applauding her courage and wishing her the best as she focuses on her well-being.

