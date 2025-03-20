Man Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Wife to Death in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has taken a man into custody for allegedly stabbing his 38-year-old wife to death.

Confirming the incident to journalists on Thursday in Lagos, the command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, stated that the tragic event occurred on Wednesday at Oke-Ira, Ilogbo Eremi, in the Badagry area of the state.

According to Hundeyin, officers from the Morogbo Division received a report about the incident and immediately responded.

“A team of detectives, while on surveillance township monitoring patrol at Oke-Ira, Ilogbo Eremi, got information that the suspect had stabbed his wife to death.

“The team swiftly raced to the scene and apprehended the suspect.

“A kitchen knife stained with blood was recovered from him.

“He was brought down to the station and interrogated accordingly,” he stated.

The police spokesperson further revealed that the suspect admitted to committing the crime during questioning.

He added that the victim’s body had been removed and taken to the mortuary at Badagry General Hospital for preservation.

According to him, the case has been scheduled for transfer to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba, for further investigation.