Edo Government Demolishes Kidnapper’s House in Uromi

The Edo State Anti-Kidnapping Task Force has pulled down a building in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area, belonging to Odianosen Oboh, following his involvement in kidnapping operations within Edo Central.

A statement released in Benin City on Thursday by Fred Itua, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, confirmed that the demolition was carried out after Oboh’s arrest and confession to his role in several abductions.

According to the statement, Oboh allegedly admitted to receiving N800,000 as proceeds from a recent kidnapping incident.

“My name is Odianosen Oboh. This house was built by my father, but I completed it. I joined my friend, Epama, in kidnapping a man.

“We abducted him from Ekpoma, and when the vehicle we were using broke down, I transported him on my motorcycle. After holding him for three days in the bush, we received a N5 million ransom.

“My share was N800,000, which I used to pay off debts. Epama was arrested, and I was later caught.

“Now, my house and my father’s house are being demolished because of N800,000. My family is homeless, and my children are suffering. I deeply regret my actions,” Oboh lamented.

Government’s Stand on Kidnapping

Supervising the demolition exercise, Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Akhere Paul, emphasized the administration’s unwavering stance against criminal activities.

“There is no peace for the wicked. The government will not relent until the kidnappers are eliminated.

“If you are involved in kidnapping, your time will come, and we will come for you.”

Similarly, SP Michael Anetor, Commander of the Edo Anti-Kidnapping Task Force, affirmed that Oboh had made a full confession regarding his involvement in abductions.

“I personally interviewed him, and he admitted to the crime.

“He participated once with Palmer, whose house was also demolished. We will not rest until kidnapping is completely eradicated in Edo State.”

The Edo State Government has continued to intensify its crackdown on criminal networks, reinforcing its determination to rid the state of kidnapping and other security threats.