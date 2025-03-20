Bayern Mourns Ex-Player Who Passes Away After Being Declared Brain-Dead

Bayern Munich has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former World Squad player Guo Jiaxuan, who tragically died at the age of 18 after suffering a severe brain injury.

“FC Bayern is mourning the loss of Guo Jiaxuan, a former World Squad player who has passed away in his native China. He succumbed to complications from a serious head injury sustained during a training match in Spain on February 6. The club’s thoughts are with his family and friends.

The talented centre-back was part of the FC Bayern World Squad in 2023, a program designed to provide young players from around the world with opportunities to showcase their talent at a professional level. He also represented China at the youth level.”

According to Nation World, Jiaxuan was knocked unconscious during a training session in Madrid last month. The session, organized as a friendly match between the Beijing Football Association and Spanish club RC Alcobendas, took a tragic turn when he collided with another player.

The 18-year-old was immediately rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment and was later transported back to China via air ambulance. He was admitted to Tiantan Hospital, where doctors declared him brain-dead but kept him on life support.

Jiaxuan, who had been with Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan since the age of 13, was a promising young defender with international experience. His passing is a great loss to the football community, and he will be remembered for his dedication and talent.