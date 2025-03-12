Mama Dolarz Pleads with Ifeluv Amid Breakup with Oluwadolarz

Mama Dolarz, the mother of popular skit maker and singer Oluwadolarz, has publicly pleaded with her son’s fiancée, Ifeluv, to reconsider her decision to end their relationship.

The plea comes after Ifeluv announced their breakup on Tuesday, citing Oluwadolarz’s infidelity and financial irresponsibility—just four months after their engagement.

During a TikTok live session, Mama Dolarz expressed her heartbreak over the situation, revealing that she had gone as far as kneeling to beg Ifeluv to forgive her son.

“I have knelt down for you several times over this matter, which is forbidden in Yoruba land—to kneel for your daughter-in-law. I did that just because I don’t want your home to be broken, and not because I’m stupid. I beg you in the name of God,” she said.

She also lamented that the controversy had brought her into the public eye in a way she had never experienced before, saying, “My matter has never been brought to social media, and this is making me really sad. I have always supported you over my son. Ife, I am begging you in the name of God, please.”

Despite Mama Dolarz’s emotional appeal, Ifeluv remained firm in her decision, stating that she had already endured too much.

“This is not the first time I caught him. This was the same reason I left him years ago before he publicly apologised,” she responded.

As of now, Oluwadolarz has yet to publicly address the situation.