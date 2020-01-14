Magaji was a loyal party man, says Prince Agba

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, has described the death of former Deputy State Chairman of the Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Otunba Charlton Usman Magaji, as painful, shocking and diminishing.

Prince Agba said Magaji’s death had depleted the tribe of loyal party men in APC in Edo but encouraged the APC family to keep hope alive and work even harder to preserve the legacy of commitment and loyalty that the late Magaji built during his life and times.

A statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Sufuyan Ojeifo, quoted Prince Agba to have said: “the death of Otunba Charlton Usman Magaji was shocking, painful and diminishing. A grassroots politician and mobilizer for the common good of the party, his death has created a vacuum yearning for a fill-up.

“He was a loyal party man who never wavered in the face of political challenges. He served with commitment and distinction when he was in the saddle as deputy state chairman of the APC in Edo State and thereafter.

“Up until his passing, Otunba Magaji remained committed to the ideals that undergird the workings of the APC family in Edo State.”

The statement further quoted Prince Agba to have admonished members of the APC family in Edo to continue with the good work of the late Magaji where he stopped, saying, “This is the best way to pay tributes to and immortalize the departed astute political leader whose exemplary leadership impacted his followers positively.”