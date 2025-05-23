Madrid Confirms the Departure of Carlo Ancelotti at the End of the Season

Real Madrid has announced that it has agreed on personal terms to discontinue its partnership with Carlo Ancelotti at the end of the current season.

“Real Madrid C. F. and Carlo Ancelotti have reached an agreement to bring an end to his time as Real Madrid coach. Our club wishes to express its gratitude and appreciation for a man who is a true legend of both Real Madrid and world football.”

Carlo Ancelotti holds the record as the most successful manager in Los Blancos’ history, winning 15 trophies in his six seasons in charge, the most by any manager. During those seasons, he won: 3 European Cups, 3 Club World Cups, 3 European Super Cups, 2 LaLiga titles, 2 Copas del Rey, and 2 Spanish Super Cups.

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez emphasized:

“Carlo Ancelotti will forever be part of the great Madridista family. We feel incredibly honoured to have had the chance to enjoy a coach who has helped us achieve so much success, but who has also embodied our club’s values in such exemplary fashion.”

According to the club, the Santiago Bernabéu will pay tribute to Carlo Ancelotti tomorrow, in what will be his final game as Real Madrid coach.

Carlo Ancelotti shared this message on his X page, thanking the club and affirming his lasting connection:

“Today our paths separate once again. Today, once more, I carry in my heart every moment lived in this wonderful second stage as coach of Real Madrid. These have been unforgettable years, an incredible journey full of emotions, titles, and, above all, the pride of representing this badge.

Thanks to President Florentino Pérez, the club, my players, my staff, and, above all, this unique fanbase that has always made me feel like one of them. What we have achieved together will remain forever in the memory of Madridismo not only for the triumphs, but for the way we achieved them. The magical nights at the Bernabéu are now part of football history.

Now a new adventure begins, but my bond with Real Madrid is eternal.”

Ancelotti’s departure could be attributed to finishing the current season without a trophy, a result Los Blancos would certainly frown upon. According to Fabrizio Romano, Carlo Ancelotti will join the Brazilian national team, while Xabi Alonso, who will leave Bayer Leverkusen, is set to succeed the Italian.