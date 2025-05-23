Tinubu “Angel of Restoration,” Will Surpass Trump’s Performance -Zainab Abiola

Prof. Zainab Duke-Abiola, widow of the late Chief MKO Abiola, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his bold economic policies, which she says culminated in the complete repayment of the $3.4 billion debt owed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a personally signed statement released on Friday, Duke-Abiola hailed the development as a major achievement that has rekindled national optimism and inspired confidence in Nigeria’s economic trajectory.

“The repayment is not a fluke; it is the outcome of careful strategic planning and unwavering commitment to improving Nigeria’s socio-economic rating globally,” Duke-Abiola said.

She described the move as a landmark achievement, which she credited to the president’s foresight, strategic economic governance, and unwavering dedication to long-term national development.

According to her, the repayment signals a shift from dependence to self-reliance, effectively lifting the country out of “Neo-colonial shackles.”

“The toga of indebtedness to IMF has been removed just like Singapore and Switzerland, which hold some of the strongest passports in the world.

Nigeria is truly free from Neo-colonial shackles. We are free at last,” she added.

Duke-Abiola further highlighted that Nigeria’s debt to the IMF stood at $1.61 billion when Tinubu took office in 2023, which was subsequently brought down to $1.37 billion by January 5, 2024. By July 10, 2024, it was reduced further to $933.03 million, then $472.06 million by January 8, 2025, before finally being cleared in May 2025.

She noted that these economic gains under Tinubu’s administration are laying the groundwork for improved governance, infrastructure expansion, and enhanced public services.

“President Tinubu’s leadership is yielding results. Nigeria is not just settling debts but setting the pace for a new era of fiscal responsibility, infrastructural development and better social service delivery,” she said.

Duke-Abiola also recounted her personal ordeal during the 2023 elections, alleging a plot against her while she was rallying nationwide support for Tinubu’s candidacy.

According to her, “during the last elections when I was mobilising nationwide voters for President Tinubu, some people were angry and decided to get a former orderly to frame me that I asked a cook to assault an orderly.

I thank God for my complete vindication and exoneration,” she added.

She expressed high regard for the President’s global leadership potential, stating, “the world should watch out because Tinubu is a President poised to surpass Donald Trump of the U.S. in international negotiations and surpass Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso.

I know all this because I have known his patriotic mindset for over 30 years.”

Duke-Abiola urged Nigerians to remain calm and focused, describing President Tinubu as a leader sent to rebuild and renew the country.

She concluded by calling him an “Angel of Restoration” who came fully prepared to usher in a new chapter for Nigeria.