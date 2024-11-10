London Derby: Chelsea and Arsenal Share Spoils at Stamford Bridge

The London Derby was full of intriguing moments as Chelsea fought back to secure a draw on their home turf against London rivals Arsenal.
Despite Kai Havertz’s first-half goal being disallowed, Arsenal managed to take the lead in the 60th minute following a strike from Gabriel Martinelli.
The resilient home side kept pushing and eventually leveled the score through Pedro Neto’s long-range shot, which was out of David Raya’s reach.
Chelsea has moved ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League table on goal difference. Both teams share 19 points and are 9 points behind league leaders Liverpool.