London Derby: Chelsea and Arsenal Share Spoils at Stamford Bridge

London Derby: Chelsea and Arsenal Share Spoils at Stamford Bridge
Photo Credit: Arsenal FC

The London Derby was full of intriguing moments as Chelsea fought back to secure a draw on their home turf against London rivals Arsenal.

Despite Kai Havertz’s first-half goal being disallowed, Arsenal managed to take the lead in the 60th minute following a strike from Gabriel Martinelli.

The resilient home side kept pushing and eventually leveled the score through Pedro Neto’s long-range shot, which was out of David Raya’s reach.

Chelsea has moved ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League table on goal difference. Both teams share 19 points and are 9 points behind league leaders Liverpool.

Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Select your comment provider from settings.

Join Telegram Group