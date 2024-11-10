AS Roma Sacks Head Coach Ivan Juric Following Defeat to Bologna at home

AS Roma has announced the sacking of their head coach, Ivan Juric, following their 2-3 defeat to Bologna at home this evening.
Juric was appointed head coach after the departure of Daniele De Rossi and took charge of his first game on September 22, 2024, against Udinese, securing a 3-0 victory.
Since then, the 49-year-old Serbian has managed only three wins in 11 games, a record the club has deemed below par.
“We would like to thank Ivan Juric for his hard work these past weeks. He handled a difficult environment with the utmost professionalism, and for that, we are grateful. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”
The club also revealed that the search for a new head coach has begun:
“The search for a new head coach has already begun, and we expect an announcement in the coming days.”
Roma, which sits in 12th place in the Serie A standings, is just five points above the bottom team, with 13 points after 12 games.