Liverpool’s Title Hopes Take a Hit After 3-2 Defeat to Fulham

Fulham dealt a blow to Liverpool’s Premier League title ambitions with a thrilling 3-2 victory at Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon.

Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring for Liverpool in the 14th minute, but Fulham responded quickly with an equalizer from Ryan Sessegnon in the 23rd minute.

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi stole the show, registering both a goal and an assist before halftime, giving Fulham a commanding 3-1 lead at the break.

Despite Liverpool’s spirited second-half performance, they could only manage one more goal through Luis Díaz, falling short of a comeback in what was a crucial match with just three games left in their campaign to secure the Premier League title.

Nevertheless, the Reds remain at the top of the table and will look to capitalize on their position by aiming for three or four wins from their remaining seven matches, regardless of how Arsenal fares in their own run-in.