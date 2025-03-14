Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah wins EPL Player of the Month award for February

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been voted as the winner of the EA Sports Player of the Month for February.

The Egyptian who had ten goals involvement accross February has tied Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero as the players to win the award the most (7 times) in history.

It is the second time this season that Salah has earned the monthly accolade, having also done so in November 2024.

Salah scored six times for the Reds, including a match-clinching double away at AFC Bournemouth and the opener in a 2-0 victory against Manchester City, and also set up a teammate on four occasions in the top flight.

He saw off competition from Beto, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Yankuba Minteh, Djed Spence and fellow Liverpool man Dominik Szoboszlai.