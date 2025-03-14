Social Media Royal Rumble: Wumi Toriola vs. Chef T – Who’s Really at Fault?

Drama, gbas gbos, and premium gbas gbos! The streets of Instagram are shaking, and the tea is hotter than ever.

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola has fired shots at celebrity food blogger Tolani Osikoya, aka Chef T of Diary of a Kitchen Lover, for straight-up ignoring her request for a collaboration. And let’s be honest—getting snubbed stings!

Wumi took to social media on March 13, 2025, to lament how she reached out to Chef T for a collab, but instead of getting a ‘yes’ or a ‘no,’ she got served… silence. No response, no emoji, not even a seen receipt. Ah! E pain am o.

But here’s where it gets even messier! Just days before, Funke Akindele had reportedly unfollowed Chef T and some other influencers. So, was Wumi’s call-out just a case of bad timing, or was she low-key jumping on an existing wahala?

As expected, social media went wild! Some fans dragged Chef T, saying she should have at least responded, even if it was a polite “No.” Others sided with her, arguing that she doesn’t owe anyone collaborations.

But just when we thought the fight was settling, food critic Opeyemi Famakin entered the ring like a WWE champion!

Opeyemi took a bold stand, defending Chef T and calling out Wumi for feeling entitled to a collab.

According to him, Chef T is one of the few creators who actually supports smaller influencers, so if she ignored Wumi, there was probably a reason. The subtext? “Aunty, maybe you weren’t the right fit!”

At this point, the question remains—was Chef T wrong for ignoring Wumi, or is Wumi simply overreacting?

Should influencers be obligated to respond to every collab request? The streets are talking, and we want to hear your take! Let us know in the comments.