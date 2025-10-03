Liverpool Receive Timely Boost as Ekitike Cleared for Chelsea Clash

Liverpool goes into their important Premier League clash with Chelsea on Saturday with some good news amid an increasing injury list.

Manager Arne Slot has said that striker Hugo Ekitike is ready for selection after worries of a setback in the Champions League loss to Galatasaray.

After “feeling something,” the French forward was taken off the midweek match, therefore raising questions about his possible sideline.

Still, later inspections verified there wasn’t any major damage, therefore providing Liverpool with a much-needed boost as they try to avoid a third straight defeat following defeats to Galatasaray and Crystal Palace.

The News Chronicle knows that, given Liverpool’s recent offensive difficulties, Slot had been somewhat concerned about losing Ekitike, but the 22-year-old has shown no lingering effects and will reportedly be on the turf at Stamford Bridge.

His comeback is just at the right time for the Reds, who will need more firepower against a Chelsea team willing to capitalize on Liverpool’s bad run of form.

Although Ekitike’s availability provides some comfort, Liverpool still suffers a big setback as first-choice goalie Alisson Becker is sidelined for six weeks or so, having pulled his hamstring in Istanbul.

Having fought injuries in recent years, the Brazil international will miss several important games, including the October 19 Manchester United encounter, the November 4 Champions League tie against Real Madrid, and the high-profile encounter with Manchester City only days thereafter.

Summer signing Giorgi Mamardashvili is ready to make his Premier League debut in the absence of the Brazilian. Bought in as part of Liverpool’s long-term succession strategy, especially in light of Alisson’s increasing fitness problems, the highly rated Georgian was signed from Valencia for £29 million.

While fellow Italian Giovanni Leoni remains sidelined, Federico Chiesa—who missed the Galatasaray game with a minor fitness issue—is expected to come back against Chelsea following knee surgery earlier this week.

Following the Galatasaray loss, Slot admitted losing Alisson was a setback, noting the goalie had pulled up sprinting back and could not continue.

Notwithstanding the setback, Ekitike’s comeback guarantees Liverpool will have plenty of offensive choices when they set up at Stamford Bridge this weekend.